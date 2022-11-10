Q3 2022 Nanobiotix SA Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
NANOB.PA - Nanobiotix SA
Q3 2022 Nanobiotix SA Earnings Call
Nov 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kate McNeil
Nanobiotix S.A. - SVP, IR
* Laurent Levy
Nanobiotix S.A. - CEO
* Bart Van Rhijn
Nanobiotix S.A. - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Mike DiFiore
Evercore Inc. - Analyst
* Clement Bassat
Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group - Analyst
=====================
Questions and Answers
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Kate McNeil, Nanobiotix S.A. - SVP, IR [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, and good morning, and welcome to Nanobiotix conference call to discuss our third-quarter 2022 financial and operational results.
Joining me in the call today, are Laurent Levy, co-Founder and Chief E