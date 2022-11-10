Q3 2022 Nanobiotix SA Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



NANOB.PA - Nanobiotix SA

Q3 2022 Nanobiotix SA Earnings Call

Nov 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kate McNeil

Nanobiotix S.A. - SVP, IR

* Laurent Levy

Nanobiotix S.A. - CEO

* Bart Van Rhijn

Nanobiotix S.A. - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Mike DiFiore

Evercore Inc. - Analyst

* Clement Bassat

Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group - Analyst



=====================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kate McNeil, Nanobiotix S.A. - SVP, IR [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, and good morning, and welcome to Nanobiotix conference call to discuss our third-quarter 2022 financial and operational results.



Joining me in the call today, are Laurent Levy, co-Founder and Chief E