Dec 01, 2022 / 02:15PM GMT

Jonathan Miller - Evercore ISI - Analyst



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our final day of our healthcare conference here with Nanobiotix management team. Thank you guys so much for joining us today.



Laurent Levy - Nanobiotix S.A. - CEO



Thank you, nice to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Evercore ISI - AnalystBefore we jump into questions, maybe, Laurent, I'd love it if you gave us just a brief overview of where Nanobiotix is at in and what you view as the most important catalyst as we go into 2023.- Nanobiotix S.A. - CEOSure, but maybe in short term, short note like what Nanobiotix is doing is trying to change the outcome for many patients using nanophysics and within the realms of radiation therapy, which is a widely used tool in oncology. We've decided after our first proof of concept in a randomized Phase 3 in soft tissue sarcoma, it was positive to start building our franchise in head and neck cancer.And that's th