Apr 25, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nanobiotix business update and full-year 2022 financial results conference call.
A slide presentation accompanying this call can be found at the Investors section of the company's website at www.nanobiotix.com. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
At this point, I will turn the call over to Craig West, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations of Nanobiotix.
Craig West - Nanobiotix S.A. - SVP, IR
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and good morning. And welcome to the Nanobiotix conference call to discuss our full-year 2022 financial and operating results. Joining me on the call today are Laurent Levy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Bart Van Rhijn, Chief Financial Officer.
As a reminder, today's call is being webcast and will be available on our website for replay. I would like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements, whic
Q4 2022 Nanobiotix SA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 25, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...