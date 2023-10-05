Nanobiotix SA 65th ASTRO Annual Meeting 2023 Transcript

Oct 05, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Craig West - Nanobiotix S.A. - SVP, IR



Thank you, operator, and moving to slide 2.



Good afternoon and good morning. And welcome to the Nanobiotix conference call to discuss the final results of our Phase 1 102 study in locally advanced head and neck cancer. Joining me on the call today are Laurent Levy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Bart Van Rhijn, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, today's call is being webcast and will be available on our website for replay.



I would like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding the progress, success, and timing of our ongoing and planned clinical trials, collaborations, regulatory filings, dates of presentations, and future