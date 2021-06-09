Jun 09, 2021 / 08:40PM GMT

Kyuwon Choi - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Okay. We'll continue with the next session. Thank you, everyone, for joining us here at day 2 of the 42nd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference. Our next session will be with NGM, and we're joined by the management there, David Woodhouse, CEO; and Siobhan Mangini, CFO. As with prior sessions, what we'll do is turn it over to David for some introductory comments, and then we'll go into Q&A. If along the way, if any clients have questions for the management team here, please feel free to submit them through the webcast portal. Alternatively, you can e-mail them to me. And time permitting, I will read them out loud to the company. But otherwise, with that, I'll turn it over to David for some opening comments.



David J. Woodhouse - NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO & Director



Sure. Thanks for the invitation to the conference, Paul. Maybe just to orient people on NGM, if you're not familiar with the company, we are a biologics discovery platform that has been quite productiv