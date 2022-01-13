Jan 13, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

David Choi -



Good morning. Welcome to day 4 and the final day of the 40th JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is David Choi, and I'm an associate in the JPMorgan Healthcare Investment Banking Group.



Before I introduce you to our next company, I'd like to draw your attention to the blue box at the bottom of your web page. If you could submit all your questions through that link, it'd be much appreciated. With that, I'm pleased to introduce you to NGM Biopharmaceuticals. We have David Woodhouse, CEO of the company, on behalf of the company. With that, over to you, David.



David J. Woodhouse - NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, David, and thank you all for joining the presentation this morning. At NGM, we're explorers on the frontier of life-changing science, and our vision is to make lasting scientific contributions that improve human life. Today, I'm looking forward to giving you an overview of the company and what we're looking forward to this year. If you take one thing away from today, it is that our platform and pipeline is really