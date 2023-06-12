Jun 12, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Okay. We'll continue with the next session. For those of us joining us online. I'm Paul Choi with the Goldman Sachs biotech team. Our next session is with NGM, and we have CEO, David Woodhouse; and CFO, Siobhan Nolan Mangini in the audience as well here. Maybe what we'll do, David, to start is just at a high level, starting with strategy. Can you maybe characterize NGM's model of in-house drug discovery and how you and the management team think about maximizing R&D productivity.



Questions and Answers:

- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO & DirectorSure. Thanks for the invitation to the conference, Paul. Yes. At its core, NGM is a biologics discovery platform. And so we've been at this for 15 years now. We've generated 11 INDs over time. And really -- so all of the programs that you see in our pipeline are certainly homegrown.The way we think about it is really, we have teams of scientists looking in different areas across interesting biological p