Aristocrat Leisure Ltd to Acquire NeoGames SA Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and welcome. My name is Trevor Croker, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Aristocrat. I'm excited to be here today to discuss Aristocrat proposed acquisition of 100% of NeoGames. We believe this transaction will be truly transformational to our business and lays the foundation to fulfill our ambition to be a global leader in online real money gaming or RMG.



Joining me today are Sally Denby, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mitchell Bowen, CEO of Anaxi and Chief Transformation Officer. Before we begin, please note the usual disclaimer statements on Slide 2 of the presentation materials.



I'll now move to today's agenda on Slide 3. This morning, we'll be providing a summary of the proposed acquisition,