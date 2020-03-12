Mar 12, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for the Neoleukin Therapeutics Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Julie Rathbun, communications for Neoleukin Therapeutics. Julie, please go ahead.
Julie Rathbun;Investor Relations -
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Neoleukin Therapeutics Year-end 2019 Conference Call. Joining me on the call today from Neoleukin are Jonathan Drachman, CEO; and Kamran Alam, Interim CFO.
During today's call, Jonathan will provide an overview of recent events, an update on the company's progress and an outlook for 2020. Kam will then provide a summary of our year-end 2019 financial results. We will conclude the call with a question-and-answer session.
Today's call is being recorded. It will be available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the Neoleukin website approximately 2 hours after the call for at least 30 days.
Before we start, I'd like to remind you tha
Q4 2019 Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 12, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...