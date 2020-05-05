May 05, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 2020 Stockholders' Annual Meeting of Neoleukin Therapeutics. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Bob Ho. Please go ahead.



Robert Ho - Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO & Secretary



Thanks, Amanda. Good afternoon. I am Bob Ho, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., which we will refer to as Neoleukin and what follows. Welcome to our 2020 annual meeting. I would like to introduce Dr. Jonathan Drachman, our Chief Executive Officer, President and Member of the Board of Directors, who will call the meeting to order. Jonathan?



Jonathan G. Drachman - Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Bob. Good afternoon. My name is Jonathan Drachman. I am the Chief Executive Officer, President and the Director of Neoleukin. I now call the meeting to order.



With us here today are the following members of our Board of Directors: Dr. Sar