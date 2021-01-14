Jan 14, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Katja Lange - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive Director in healthcare coverage team



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. My name is Kat Lange, and I'm a member of the health care investment banking team at JPMorgan; it's our great pleasure to have Neoleukin with us today. (Operator Instructions)



And with that, I'd like to hand it over to Jonathan Drachman, CEO of Neoleukin.



Jonathan G. Drachman - Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you very much, Kat, and thank you to JPMorgan for the invitation to tell you about Neoleukin Therapeutics today and about some of the things that we're really looking forward to in 2021.



On Slide 2 is our forward-looking statement. For additional information on risk factors, I refer you to our periodic filings with the SEC, which can also be found on our website.



Slide 3 gives a brief overview of the history of Neoleukin Therapeutics, which was founded in 2018 based on technology from the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design that enabl