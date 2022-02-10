Feb 10, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Charles Zhu - Guggenheim Partners - Analyst



Hello, everyone, and welcome. I am Charles Zhu, one of the senior biotech analysts here at Guggenheim Securities. Our next fireside chat will be with Neoleukin, a next-gen engineered cytokine platform. Joining us here today is Jonathan Drachman, CEO.



Jonathan, thank you so very much for your time today. We always appreciate your participation in our events. Before we get started with Q&A, could you perhaps kick us off with a high-level, two- to three-minute intro and overview of your Company, pipeline, and platform?



Jonathan Drachman - Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO & President



Thanks, Charles. It's a pleasure to be here. Thanks for the invitation. Thanks to Guggenheim. So Neoleukin Therapeutics was founded as a de novo protein design company. And it's based on the technology that originated from the University of Washington in the Institute for Protein Design, demonstrating that you could use computational algorithms to design a completely de novo protein to have a specific structure and function.<