Q4 2019 Nice Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the NICE conference call discussing fourth quarter and full year 2019 results, and thank you all for your holding. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on February 13, 2020.



I would now like to turn this call over to Mr. Marty Cohen, VP, Investor Relations at NICE. Please proceed.



Marty Cohen - NICE Ltd. - IR



Thank you, operator. With me on the call today are Barak Eilam, Chief Executive Officer; Beth Gaspich, Chief Financial Officer; and Eran Liron, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development.



Before we start, I would like to point out that some of the statements made on this call will constitute forward-looking statements in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, please be advised that the company's actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements.



Additional information regarding the factors that could cause actual results and performance of the company to differ materially is con