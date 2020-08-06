Q2 2020 Nice Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Marty Cohen - NICE Ltd. - IR



With me on the call today are Barak Eilam, Chief Executive Officer; Beth Gaspich, Chief Financial Officer; and Eran Liron, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development.