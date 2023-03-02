NICE Ltd. - Special Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Liran Meir Frenkel - NICE Ltd. - Senior Product Marketing Manager of RPA & Performance Management



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining for today's NICE Talk. You asked a lot of questions about tended automation, and we selected one in advance, and we're going to answer it today. In this session, we are going to answer on what are the key winning strategies to unlock superior business value with a tender automation? So my name is Liran Meir Frenkel and I'm a Senior Product Marketing Manager, RPA and Performance Management at NICE. And with me today, I'm happy to introduce Harpreet Makan, a Practice Director at Everest Group.



At the end of the session, we will have time for Q&A. So please submit your questions at the Q&A panel on the left hand. And also this session is recorded. So following the completion of this session, you will receive a link with the recording into your e-mail. And another thing, following the completion of today's talk, you will be redirected to our post lobby, which contains a very short for question survey. Please answer the question. If you have the time, we wi