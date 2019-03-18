Q4 2018 NIU Technologies Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Welcome to NIU Technologies Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call.



Now, I will turn the call over to Mr. Jason Yang, Investor Relations Manager of NIU Technologies.



Jason Yang - NIU Technologies - IR



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018. We released the results earlier today. The press release is available on the Company's Web Site as well as from newswire services.



On the call with me today are Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Hardy Zhang, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the Company's actual results may be materially different from the expectations expressed today.