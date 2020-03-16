Q4 2019 NIU Technologies Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Niu Technologies Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Jason Yang, Investor Relations Manager. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Jason Yang - Niu Technologies - IR Manager



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss Niu Technologies results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. The call is being webcast from company's IR website. An investor presentation and a replay of the call will be available soon at ir.niu.com.



Please note, today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. The company's actual results may be materially different from those expressed today. Fur