Q2 2020 NIU Technologies Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Niu Technologies Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



Now I will turn the call over to Mr. Jason Yang, Investor Relations Manager of Niu Technologies. Mr. Yang, please go ahead.



Jason Yang - Niu Technologies - IR Manager



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss Niu Technologies' results for the second quarter 2020. The earnings press release, corporate presentation and financial [press release] have been posted on Niu's Investor Relations website. This call is being webcast from the company's IR website, and a replay of the call will be available soon.



Please note, today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, as