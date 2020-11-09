Nov 09, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to Nikola Corporation's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Nikola's Chief Legal Officer, Britton Worthen. Thank you, Britton. You may begin.
Britton M. Worthen - Nikola Corporation - Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Nikola Corporation's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. With me today is Mark Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Nikola; Kim Brady, Chief Financial Officer; and Umran Ashraf, Global Head of Vehicle Engineering.
During today's call, we will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, and as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-
Q3 2020 Nikola Corporation Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...