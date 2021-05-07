Q1 2021 Nikola Corporation Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Britton M. Worthen - Nikola Corporation - Chief Legal Officer & Secretary



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Nikola Corporation's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. With me today is Mark Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Nikola; and Kim Brady, Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we will share our views on the business environment and our financial results for the March 2021 quarter and our outlook for the June 2021 quarter and the full year 2021. The press release detailing our financial results was distributed a little after 6 a.m. Pacific Time earlier this morning. The release can be found on our Investor Relations section of the company's website, along with the presentation slides th