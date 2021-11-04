Q3 2021 Nikola Corporation Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Nikola Corporation's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) We begin today's call with a short video presentation followed by management's prepared remarks. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. We will now begin the video presentation.



(presentation)



Operator



Thank you. It is my pleasure to now introduce Nikola's Chief Legal Officer, Britton Worthen. Thank you, Britton. You may begin.



Britton M. Worthen - Nikola Corporation - Chief Legal Officer & Secretary



Thank you, and Good morning everyone. Welcome to Nikola Corporation's third quarter 2021 earnings call. With me today is Mark Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Nikola; and Kim Brady, Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we will share our views on the business environment and our financial results for the September 2021 quarter and our outlook for the December 2021 quarter and full year 2021.



The press release detailing our financial results was distributed a