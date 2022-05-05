Q1 2022 Nikola Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Nikola Corporation's first quarter 2022 earnings call. With me today are Mark Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Nikola, Kim Brady, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lohscheller, President of Nikola's Motor Division. During today's call, we will share our views on the business environment and our financial results for Q1 2022, and our outlook for Q2, and the full year 2022.



The press release detailing our financial results was distributed shortly after 6 am Pacific time this morn