Jun 16, 2022 / 02:25PM GMT

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Research Analyst



Emmanuel Rosner, I'm the lead U.S. autos and automotive technology analyst here at Deutsche Bank.



I'm very pleased to be joined this morning by Kim Brady, who's the CFO of Nikola. Nikola, as all of you know, is a manufacturer of zero-emission vehicle for commercial transportation solutions, including a battery electric truck as well as the hydrogen electric truck. The company is currently in the process of ramping production of its Tre BEV vehicle, and we're very happy to talk about the progress the company is making.



So thanks for being with us.



Kim J. Brady - Nikola Corporation - CFO



Glad to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Research AnalystSo maybe let's start there in terms of operational progress. Last quarter, you began the serious production of the Tre BEV. In the second quarter, you began shipping some of these trucks to dealers f