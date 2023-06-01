Jun 01, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Michael Lohscheller - Nikola Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining me for our chat and Q&A. I'm Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Nikola Corporation. The purpose of this discussion is to answer any questions you may have related to our upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for June 7 as well as the business of Nikola.



Before we start, I'd like to take a couple of minutes to talk about the company. We believe that Nikola is on the right side of history. In a world where diesel trucks are starting to be phased out and strong regulations are being passed, we have 0 emission Class 8 trucks with battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains and the HYLA hydrogen infrastructure business coming together.



We have a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona, with the production line that is soon to be capable of building both battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks. We have assembled teams of top engineers, energy experts and assembly, sales, marketing, planning and HR personnel, among many