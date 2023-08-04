Q2 2023 Nikola Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
Dhillon Sandhu -
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Nikola Corporation's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings and Business Update Call. Joining me today are Michael Lohscheller, Steve Girsky, Anastasiya Pasterick and Carey Mendes. A press release detailing our financial and business results was distributed earlier this morning. The release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with presentation slides accompanying today's call. Today's discussions include references to non-GAAP measures. These measures are reconciled to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures and can be found at the end of the Q2 earnings
