New Mountain Finance Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 29, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the New Mountain Finance Corporation 2019 Annual Stockholder Meeting. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the meeting over to Rob Hamwee. Please go ahead.



Robert A. Hamwee - New Mountain Finance Corporation - CEO & Member of Board of Director



Thank you. Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Will the meeting please come to order? I would like to welcome you all to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of New Mountain Finance Corporation. I'm Rob Hamwee, CEO of NMFC, and I will be presiding as Chairman at this meeting. Also present at the meeting today are other senior management members of NMFC: Shiraz Kajee, CFO; Adam Weinstein, Executive Vice President and CAO; and Karrie Jerry, CCO and Corporate Secretary.



In addition, we have Rome Arnold, Al Hurley, David Ogens, and Kurt Wolfgruber, all of our independent board members in attendance. Karrie Jerry will act as Secretary of the Meeting. Paul Ramirez, a representative of American Election Services, LLC has been appointed to act as Inspector of Elections. Taylor Limbert, a