Q4 2019 New Mountain Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the New Mountain Finance Corporation Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Rob Hamwee, Chief Executive Officer of New Mountain Finance Corporation. Please go ahead.
Robert A. Hamwee - New Mountain Finance Corporation - CEO & Member of Board of Director
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to New Mountain Finance Corporation's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call for 2019. On the line with me here today are John Kline, President and COO of NMFC and Shiraz Kajee CFO of NMFC. Our Chairman Steve Klinsky is unable to join the call today, but we'll rejoin us on future calls.
I'd like to start by asking Shiraz to make some important statements regarding today's call.
Shiraz Y. Kajee - New Mountain Finance Corporation - CFO
Thanks, Rob. Good morning, everyone. Before we get into the presentation, I would like to advise everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of Ne
