Q2 2020 New Mountain Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Robert A. Hamwee - New Mountain Finance Corporation - CEO & Member of Board of Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to New Mountain Finance Corporation's Second Quarter Earnings Call for 2020. On the line with me here today are Adam Weinstein, Board Member of NMFC; John Kline, President and COO of NMFC; and Shiraz Kajee, CFO of NMFC. Our Chairman Steve Klinsky is unable to join the call today, but will rejoin us on future calls.



Before diving into the business update, we do want to recognize that we continue to live through a public health crisis that is taking a significant human toll in our community across our country and around the globe. We hope that everyone is staying safe and that you and your families remain in good health.



Turning to business