Q3 2020 New Mountain Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Robert A. Hamwee - New Mountain Finance Corporation - CEO & Member of Board of Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to New Mountain Finance Corporation's third quarter earnings call for 2020. On the line with me here today are Steve Klinsky, Chairman of NMFC and CEO of New Mountain Capital; John Kline, President and COO of NMFC; and Shiraz Kajee, CFO of NMFC.



Before diving into the business update, we do want to recognize that we continue to live through a public health crisis that is taking a significant human toll on our community across our country and around the globe. We hope that everyone is staying safe and that you and your families remain in good health.



