Q1 2022 New Mountain Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Thank you for attending the New Mountain Finance Corporation First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Tamia, and I will be your moderator for today.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Robert Hamwee. Please proceed.



Robert A. Hamwee - New Mountain Finance Corporation - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to New Mountain Finance Corporation's first quarter earnings call for 2022. On the line with me here today are Steven Klinsky, Chairman of NMFC and the CEO of New Mountain Capital; John Kline, President of NMFC; Laura Holson, COO of NMFC; and Shiraz Kajee, CFO of NMFC. Steve is going to make some introductory remarks. But before he does, I'd like to ask Shiraz to make some important statements regarding today's call.



Shiraz Y. Kajee - New Mountain Finance Corporation - CFO & MD



Thanks, Rob. Good morning, everyone. Before we get into the presentation, I would like to advise everyone that today's call