Q4 2021 NMI Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

John M. Swenson - NMI Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Welcome to the 2021 Fourth Quarter Conference Call for National MI. I'm John Swenson, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining us on the call today are Brad Shuster, Executive Chairman; Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ravi Mallela, Chief Financial Officer; and Julie Norberg, our Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.



Financial results for the quarter were released after the close today. The press release may be accessed on NMI's website located at nationalmi.com under the Investors tab. During the course of this call, we may make comments about our expectations for the future. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements.

