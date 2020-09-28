Q4 2020 NetSol Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 28, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to NetSol Technologies Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Najeeb Ghauri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer; Patti McGlasson, General Counsel; Naeem Ghauri, CEO of Autos; and Asad Ghauri, Global Head of Sales.



I would now like to turn the call over to Patti McGlasson, who will provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. Please proceed.



Patti L. W. McGlasson - NetSol Technologies, Inc. - Senior VP of Legal & Corporate Affairs, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Following a review of the company's business highlights and financial results, we will open up the call for questions.



Before we begin, I would like to address the temporary delay in our filing and reporting, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2020. As stated in the press release issued last week, the delay was a result of a