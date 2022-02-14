Q2 2022 NetSol Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 09:15PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, welcome to the NETSOL Technologies Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Najeeb Ghauri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer; Patti McGlasson, General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Legal and Corporate Affairs.



I would now like to turn the call over to Patti McGlasson, who will provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. Please proceed.



Patti L. W. McGlasson - NetSol Technologies, Inc. - Senior VP of Legal & Corporate Affairs, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Following a review of the company's business highlights and financial results, we will open the call for questions. I'll now provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. Please note that all the information discussed on today's call is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation