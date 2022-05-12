Q3 2022 NetSol Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the NETSOL Technologies Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Najeeb Ghauri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer; Patti McGlasson, General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Legal and Corporate Affairs. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Patti McGlasson, who will provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. Thank you, Patti. Please proceed.



Patti L. W. McGlasson - NetSol Technologies, Inc. - Senior VP of Legal & Corporate Affairs, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Following the review of the company's business highlights and financial results, we will open the call for questions. I'll now provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. Please note that all the information discussed on today's call is covered under the safe harbor provi