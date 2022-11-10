Nov 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the NETSOL Technologies' Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.
On the call today are Najeeb Ghauri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer; and Patti McGlasson, General Counsel. I would like to turn the call over to Patti McGlasson, who will provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. Please proceed.
Patti L. W. McGlasson - NetSol Technologies, Inc. - Senior VP of Legal & Corporate Affairs, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Following a review of the company's business highlights and financial results, we will open the call for questions. I'll now provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. Please note that all the information discussed on today's call is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.
The company's discussion may incl
Q1 2023 NetSol Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...