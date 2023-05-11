Q3 2023 NetSol Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to NetSol Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Najeeb Ghauri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer; and Patti McGlasson, General Counsel. Please be advised that there is a slide presentation accompanying today's call that is available as part of the webcast and also available separately on the company's website. I would now like to turn the conference over to Patti McGlasson, who will provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. Please proceed.



Patti L. W. McGlasson - NetSol Technologies, Inc. - Senior VP of Legal & Corporate Affairs, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Following a review of the company's business highlights and financial results, we will open the call for questions. I'll now provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. Please note that all the information di