Jun 01, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
Fred Rockwell - Investor Summit Group - Moderator
This is Fred Rockwell from Investor Summit. And I'm pleased to introduce Najeeb Ghauri from NetSol Technologies. Take it over, Najeeb.
Najeeb Ghauri - NetSol Technologies, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, CEO, & Director
Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. This is an interesting time for the company to showcase what we have done so far and where we're going in the coming years.
So I think we'll just go to the next slide. I will skip the Safe Harbor statement. Just in the simplest term, we are a global IT solution provider operating in fintech now. This company has been around for 25 years, very well settled in key markets like Asia Pacific. We had been leveraging very strongly for almost 20 years in the Asia Pacific market because we started our first customer base in Thailand in '97, '98.
So we have a tremendous position, our leading position and particularly China as the biggest solution provider to large auto sectors, large companies, OEM, financial companies, and of course
