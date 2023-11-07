Q1 2024 NetSol Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the NetSol Technologies first quarter 2024 for our earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Patti McGlasson, General Counsel.



Thank you, Patti, you may begin.



Patti L. W. McGlasson - NetSol Technologies, Inc. - Senior VP of Legal & Corporate Affairs, Corporate Secretary, General Counsel



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Following the review of the company's business highlights and financial results, we will open the call for questions. I will now provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call.



Please note that all the information discussed on today's call is covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The company's discussion may include forward-looking statements reflecting management's current forecast of certain aspects of the company's fu