Q2 2019 NeuroMetrix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the NeuroMetrix Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. My name is Sonja, and I'll be your moderator on the call. On this call, the company may make statements, which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements reflect current views of NeuroMetrix about future results of operations and other forward-looking information. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of important factors, including those set forth in the earnings release issued earlier today. Please refer to the risk and uncertainties including the factors described under the heading Risk Factors in the company's periodic filings with the SEC available on the company's Investor Relations website at neurometrix.com and on the SEC's website at sec.gov.



NeuroMetrix does not intend a