Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Moderator



Dr. Shai Gozani, Chairman and CEO of NeuroMetrix, Inc. For business update, NeuroMetrix trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol NURO and is a neuromodulation company developing novel treatments for chronic pain syndromes. Welcome back, Doctor. How are you today?



Shai Gozani - NeuroMetrix, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman



So just as a reminder, NeuroMetrix is a Boston-based medical device company. Our mission is to improve the lives of patients with chronic pain through neuromodulation devices. And just diving into that a little bit, we focus on intractable chronic pain, which are those forms of chronic pain that really are resistant to typical treatments.



We believe that we are well positioned based on our recent clinical and regulatory