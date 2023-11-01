Nov 01, 2023 / 07:40PM GMT

Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Moderator



Welcome back, everyone. We have an update from NeuroMetrix, Inc., which trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol, NURO. It is a commercial stage healthcare company that develops and commercializes neuro technology devices to address unmet needs in the chronic pain and diabetes market.



Happy to welcome Dr. Shai Gozani, CEO, for this update. Welcome, Dr.



Shai Gozani - NeuroMetrix, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Ana, and thank you for joining us today. So I'll start with the traditional forward-looking statement disclaimer. Please take a look at our recently filed Q and K for a complete listing of risk factors.



So just by way of reminder before I kind of focus in on our core fibromyalgia business, I wanted to remind everyone that at NeuroMetrix, our mission is to improve the lives of patients with complex chronic pain conditions through neuromodulation devices.



And just in terms of our investor thesis, we think it's pretty straightforward. We've had a significant numbe