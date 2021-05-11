Q1 2021 Nuwellis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the CHF Solutions, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Bacso from the Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead.



Matthew James Bacso - Gilmartin Group LLC - Principal



Thank you, operator. Thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Nuwellis' corporate developments and financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. In addition to myself, with us today are Nestor Jaramillo, the company's CEO; and Paul Wotta, the company's Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. At 8:00 a.m. Eastern today, Nuwellis released financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. If you have not received Nuwellis' earnings release, please visit the Investors page on the company's website.



During the course of this conference call, the company will be making forward-looking statements. Except for historical information mentioned during the conference call, statements made by management of N