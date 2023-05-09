Q1 2023 Nuwellis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Nuwellis first-quarter 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



I would like now to turn the conference over to Ms. Vivian Gilmartin (sic - Vivian Cervantes), Investor Relations at Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead.



Vivian Cervantes - Gilmartin Group LLC - IR



Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone, for joining us for today's conference call to discuss Nuwellis's corporate developments and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. In addition to myself, with us today are Nestor Jaramillo, Nuwellis's President and CEO; Lynn Blake, CFO. We also have Dr. John Jefferies, Nuwellis's Chief Medical Officer; and John Kowalczyk, the Company's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.



At 8:00, Eastern, today, Nuwellis released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. If you have not received Nuwellis's earnings press release, please visit the Investors page on the company's website.



During this call, the company will be mak