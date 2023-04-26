Apr 26, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you, all for coming. Now presenting, we have Masa Higashida and Travis Gorney with NuZee Inc.



Masa Higashida - NuZee, Inc. - President & CEO



Hello, everybody. My name is Masa Higashida, founder and the CEO at NuZee. I love coffee and a big coffee drinker. My father also loved coffee, and he had a small coffee shop in Fukuoka, Japan. As you can see all the picture on the back, it's name was the US Coffee, and now he's found another the coffee company in the US. This is my coffee story. And now we are making with the new coffee story with my partners and my team, mainly using the acquaintance.



NuZee is the coffee technology company and a co-packer for over 200 brands across all formats, with the products are now sold in Walmart, Costco, ShopRite, and other retailers. We are focused on the largest segment of the coffee category, which is a single serve market. We are currently the number co-packer with single serve pour over coffee in the US. So, we have manufacturing facilities in US and in South Korea, and the manufacturing partners who is up fo