NuZee Inc at June 1st Investor Summit Transcript

Jun 01, 2023

Fred Rockwell - Investor Summit Group - Moderator



Masa Higashida from NuZee.



Masa Higashida - NuZee, Inc. - CEO



Yeah, sure, of course. Good morning, everybody. My name is Masa Higashida, founder and CEO of NuZee. I will share my investor deck.



Okay, so I'm Masa Higashida, founder and the CEO at NuZee. And I love coffee; I'm a big coffee drinker. And my father also loved the coffee, and he had a small coffee shop in Fukuoka, Japan. And you can see all the pictures on the deck. Its name was US Coffee. And now, his son runs a coffee company in the US, and this is my coffee story.



NuZee is a coffee technology company and the co-packer for over 200 brands across all format, with product now sold in Wal-Mart, Costco, Whole Foods, and other retailers. We are focused on the largest segment of the coffee category, which is the single-serve market. We are currently number one co-packer of single-serve, pour-over coffee, and brew bag coffee in the US.