NuZee Inc at LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference Transcript

Oct 04, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Masa Higashida - NuZee, Inc. - President, CEO, Chairman, Secretary, & Treasurer



(audio in progress) better taste, convenience. No machines are required, just mug and hot water. And also, it's environmentally sustainable. People often drink coffee using a plastic capsule which is a k-cup in North America, and the amount of its waste is 15 billion cups annually. Please imagine if everybody drank single-serve, compostable-filter coffee instead of making a plastic capsule waste. That is what NuZee has been proposing to the market, and we will continue to do so.



Yesterday -- we don't have the numbers. Yesterday, we announced a partnership with La Colombe Coffee Roasters. La Colombe is a very respected third-wave, premium coffee roaster and the Keurig Green Mountain invested to them. They are -- they have 33% of La Colombe. What I would like to say is Keurig group member, La Colombe, started packing their coffee into single-serve, pour over coffee with us. So I would like to see and please do check the coffee culture in the US going, improving, switching from k-cup to single-serve pour of coffee.

