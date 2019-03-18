Q4 2018 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Erika S. Trahan - Novavax, Inc. - Senior Manager of Investor & Public Relations



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. I would like to thank everyone for joining today's call to discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operational Highlights and Financial Results. A press release of our earnings is currently available on our website at novavax.com, and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today.



Joining me on today's call are Stan Erck, President and CEO of Novavax; and John Trizzino, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Gregory Glenn, our President of Research and Development, will also be available for the Q&A portion of the call.



Before we begin our prepared remarks, I need to remind you that