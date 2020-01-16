Novavax Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 16, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Eric William Joseph - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst



All right. Good morning. I'm Eric Joseph, senior biotech analyst here at JPMorgan. Our next presenting company is Novavax, and to tell us a little bit about the company is CFO, John Trizzino. The breakout session with the Q&A following the presentation is in the Olympic Room. With that, John?



John Joseph Trizzino - Novavax, Inc. - Senior VP, Chief Business Officer, CFO & Treasurer



Great. Thank you. Good morning, everybody. John Trizzino, CFO, Chief Business Officer from Novavax. And for those of you who are not familiar with Novavax, we are a late-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative vaccines that prevent serious and infectious diseases. And so the plan for today is to take you through some important elements of value-creating events that are going to be coming up in 2020 for the company, most significantly is our NanoFlu Phase III clinical trial, with data expected at the end of the first quarter. Oh, we're not