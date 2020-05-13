May 13, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Wing-Yun Cheung;World Vaccine Congresses;Congress Director -
Hello, everyone. Welcome back to the second webinar of this May COVID-19 series. This is Wing, the Congress Director of the World Vaccine Congresses. And thank you very much for tuning in today. And I want to take this opportunity to thank our webinar sponsor, DNA Genotek, for supporting and helping us deliver today's webinar of Novavax.
So just a gentle reminder before we kick off, you can also make questions using the control panel, please do. And we will do our best to bring these up during the Q&A. And this session is video recorded, and you will get a link to it tomorrow, 24 hours after the session.
So I'm very, very excited to have Dr. Gregory Glenn today from Novavax to present on their COVID-19 vaccine. You may have seen the news on the investment from CEPI. And he's also part of the World Vaccine Congress Scientific Advisory Board and a wonderful speaker. So we are definitely in for a very interesting session.
I know that you're all familiar with our moderator by
Novavax Inc to Present COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Progress in World Vaccine Congress Webinar Series Transcript
May 13, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...