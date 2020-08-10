Aug 10, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Novavax Second Quarter 2020 Financial Operating Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Silvia Taylor. Ma'am, you may begin.
Silvia Taylor - Novavax, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Affairs
Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone who has joined today's call to discuss our second quarter 2020 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com, and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today. We will also post the slides from today's call on our website. Joining me today are Stan Erck, President and CEO; Dr. Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development; and John Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin with pre
Q2 2020 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...