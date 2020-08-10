Q2 2020 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Silvia Taylor - Novavax, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Affairs



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone who has joined today's call to discuss our second quarter 2020 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com, and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today. We will also post the slides from today's call on our website. Joining me today are Stan Erck, President and CEO; Dr. Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development; and John Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin with pre